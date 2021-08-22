Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Azizullah Fazli named ACB acting chairman
cricket

Azizullah Fazli named ACB acting chairman

ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expected cricketing activities to go on as usual since Taliban supports the game.
PTI | , Kabul
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 08:38 PM IST
Azizullah Fazli (L) was on Sunday named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board(Afghanistan Cricket Board / Twitter)

Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body since Taliban's takeover of the strife-torn nation.

Fazli earlier served as ACB chairman from September 2018 to July 2019.

"Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB's acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB's leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB tweeted.

Speaking to PTI, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expected cricketing activities to go on as usual since Taliban supports the game.

RELATED STORIES

It remains to been seen how Fazli and Co handle the logistics for Afghanistan's next international assignment against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, with commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan cricket board
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajkumar Sharma reacts after Kohli slips to 5th spot in Test rankings

Sri Lanka series gives South Africa perfect preparation for World Cup

Mark Wood ruled out of third Test against India due to shoulder injury

Tendulkar seeks support for Paralympic Games, calls para athletes 'heroes'
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP