Babar Azam becomes fastest batsman to score 14 ODI centuries; surpasses Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli
cricket

Babar Azam becomes fastest batsman to score 14 ODI centuries; surpasses Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam became the fastest batsman to notch up 14 ODI centuries in terms of innings, surpassing the likes of Hashim Amla, Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian batsman David Warner.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:45 AM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam(AP)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on Tuesday altered the record books with the century he scored against England during the third ODI at Edgbaston. After failing to score in the first two matches, the dynamic batsman returned to form, scoring 158 runs off 134 balls, including 14 boundaries and 4 maximums.

Babar notched up the triple-figure with a four of Saqib Mahmood's bowling in the 38th over of Pakistan's innings. He thus became the fastest batsman to notch up 14 ODI centuries in terms of innings, surpassing the likes of Hashim Amla, Indian captain Virat Kohli and Australian batsman David Warner.

The Pakistan captain reached his 14th ton in his 81st ODI innings. Former South Africa opening batsman Amla had previously held the record who took 84 innings to reach this feat. Warner had taken 98 innings to get his 14th ODI ton while Kohli took 103 innings.

List of batsmen fastest to 14 ODI centuries

Besides setting the record, Babar achieved his career-best individual score in ODIs. He smashed 158 before losing his wicket to Brydon Carse in the final over of the Pakistan innings. The skipper was backed by wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan who contributed with a 58-ball 74. The visitors posted a mammoth total of 331 on the board, setting a challenging 332-run target for Ben Stokes England.

In reply, James Vince hit his maiden ODI ton and Lewis Gregory scored a crucial 77 off 69 balls as England reached home in 48 overs with three wickets in hand. England won the match, clinching the series 3-0.

Topics
babar azam david warner virat kohli hashim amla
