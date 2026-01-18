Babar Azam consoles Steve Smith after dropped catch, puts falling out rumours to rest in BBL clash - Watch

Babar Azam and Steve Smith's relationship has been in the spotlight since Sydney Sixers' previous BBL outing last Friday. Smith denied Babar a single in the 11th over of the Sixers' innings, with the Aussie looking to take control during the first over of the Power Surge. Smith further justified his decision by slamming four consecutive fours in the following over, which saw Sixers get 32 runs. Meanwhile, Babar was dismissed in the next over. Smith was also left fuming at Babar during a fielding error. Babar Azam rushed to console Steve Smith after his dropped catch. (X)

Since then, Smith has cleared the air. Speaking to broadcasters during Sixers' BBL game against Brisbane Heat on Sunday, Smith played down the rumours of them falling out and said that they sorted it out over a game of golf.

Also Read: Ryan ten Doeschate blasted for post-match comments on Rohit Sharma: ‘Reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India' Babar Azam consoles Steve Smith Babar further reflected on Smith's words during the first innings on Sunday. In the fifth delivery, Smith dropped a catch, although it was a tough chance. Babar rushed to Smith and patted him on his back, consoling him.

In the final delivery of the fifth over, Sean Abbott sent a length delivery, outside off, Nathan McSweenery cut it hard, and it went quickly to Smith, who was at backward point. He reached for it above his head with the reverse cup, but failed to hold onto it.