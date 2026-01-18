Ryan ten Doeschate blasted for post-match comments on Rohit Sharma: ‘Reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India'
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate is coping severe criticism for his comments on Rohit Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy.
India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate continues to be slammed for his post-match comments on Rohit Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. After the loss in the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, the former Netherlands all-rounder came to address the media, and it was then that he was asked some pointed questions about Rohit and Reddy. However, the comments have not gone down well, and Priyank Panchal is the latest to lambast a member of the coaching staff.
Panchal said that ten Doeschate was way off line in making such remarks, and there's a reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India. It is worth noting that the India assistant coach was asked about Rohit's lack of runs in the first two ODIs against the Black Caps, and he then said the lack of game time is affecting Rohit.
On the other hand, when asked about Reddy, ten Doeschate did not mince words as he was candid enough to admit that the all-rounder has not given the desired results in whatever game time he has had. Reddy made his way to the playing XI for the second ODI after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to an injury.
Taking to social media, Panchal, the domestic cricket stalwart said that foreign coaches often lack the skills of building relationships with players and this quite often shows in their public statements.
“Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
What did the India coach say exactly?
Speaking of Rohit, the former India captain returned with scores of 26 and 24. However, earlier, he was adjudged as Player of the Series against Australia, and he even returned with two half-centuries against South Africa.
However, ten Doeschate was quick to issue a word of caution about Rohit's lack of big scores against the Kiwis. “He’s definitely not the sort of guy to play for himself. It’s just a combination of the wickets being slightly difficult and maybe just being a little bit short on cricket leading into the series,” he told reporters.
On the other hand, speaking about Nitish Reddy, ten Doeschate said, “With Nitish, we keep talking about developing him and getting him game time, and then when you do get him game time, he often ends up not doing a heck of a lot in the games.”
Earlier, former India batter Manoj Tiwary had also slammed ten Doeschate for his remarks on Rohit, saying the assistant coach has not even achieved 5 per cent of what the former India captain has done in his career.