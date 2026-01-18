Ryan ten Doeschate blasted for post-match comments on Rohit Sharma: ‘Reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India'

India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate continues to be slammed for his post-match comments on Rohit Sharma and Nitish Kumar Reddy. After the loss in the second ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, the former Netherlands all-rounder came to address the media, and it was then that he was asked some pointed questions about Rohit and Reddy. However, the comments have not gone down well, and Priyank Panchal is the latest to lambast a member of the coaching staff. Ryan ten Doeschate slammed for Rohit Sharma comments (Abdul Sajid)

Panchal said that ten Doeschate was way off line in making such remarks, and there's a reason why foreign coaches don't succeed in India. It is worth noting that the India assistant coach was asked about Rohit's lack of runs in the first two ODIs against the Black Caps, and he then said the lack of game time is affecting Rohit.

On the other hand, when asked about Reddy, ten Doeschate did not mince words as he was candid enough to admit that the all-rounder has not given the desired results in whatever game time he has had. Reddy made his way to the playing XI for the second ODI after Washington Sundar was ruled out due to an injury.

“Terrible comments by Ten Doeschate on Rohit and Nitish. There’s a reason foreign coaches don’t succeed in India. The dexterity you require to navigate through relationships here is lacking in them. Especially if they don’t have anything notable to show in their CV,” Panchal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).