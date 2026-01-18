India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: Arshdeep Singh selection call awaits as Black Caps eye history
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: Follow latest updates of the Indore series decider between India and New Zealand.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: The home ODI series against New Zealand is set up for a tantalising decider in Indore, with India pushed to the edge by a second-string, Michael Bracewell-led side. The hosts did win the opening ODI in Vadodara, but only after surviving a close contest, wrapping up a 301-run chase with just an over to spare despite a fluent 93 from Virat Kohli. (Follow FULL SCORECARD here)...Read More
New Zealand hit back in Rajkot, where eyebrows were raised when India opted to bowl second on a surface that had consistently favoured teams batting first. Daryl Mitchell, who fell short of a century in the opener, made no mistake this time, hammering an unbeaten 131 off 117 balls to steer the visitors home with 15 deliveries remaining.
While the 1-1 scoreline suggests a level contest, New Zealand have arguably been the superior side across departments. Their edge has come largely through spin, both in how their batters handled India’s attack and how their own spinners operated. India’s spin unit struggled to apply sustained pressure, with Kuldeep Yadav in particular being targeted by Mitchell in both games. In contrast, New Zealand’s spinners, Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and debutant Jayden Richard Lennox, choked the scoring rate and forced errors.
For India, however, the decider comes at an ideal venue. They boast a perfect record in Indore, winning all seven ODIs played at the Holkar Stadium.
Squads:
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel
New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: Beware of India's record in Indore!
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: Indore's Holkar stadium remains the only second venue in the world where India have enjoyed a clean ODI record - seven matches and seven wins. The other is at the Pallekele stadium, where they won all their four completed ODI games.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: More history awaits Black Caps in Indore
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: New Zealand have never won an ODI series against India in India. They did come close to the feat on four occasions - 1995, 1999, 2016 and 2017, but lost in the series decider on each occasion.
Not to forget, a little over a year back, New Zealand had scripted an unprecedented 3-0 whitewash against India in India in a Test series. It was India's first Test series loss at home since 2012.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: New Zealand scripts history in Rajkot
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: It was the first time a chasing side won an ODI in Rajkot. The 285-run chase was also New Zealand’s highest successful pursuit in India, surpassing their previous best of 283 against England in Ahmedabad during the opening match of the 2023 World Cup, and their highest against India, going past the 281 they chased at the Wankhede in 2017.
The win was also New Zealand’s first ODI victory over India since 2023, snapping an eight-match losing streak. In India, it marked their first ODI win against the hosts since 2017, ending an eight-match losing streak.
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: What happened in Rajkot?
India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: After the openers gave India a promising start, Virat Kohli flirted with a second consecutive century, hammering a fluent 93. But as the Rajkot surface began to slow down, India found boundary-hitting increasingly difficult and slid from 99/1 to 118/4 over a lean 10-over phase.
KL Rahul then steadied the innings with a composed century, stitching together a vital 73-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, though New Zealand’s spinners continued to keep the scoring in check.
While 284 appeared a competitive total, New Zealand chased it down in clinical fashion, powered by a sublime century from Daryl Mitchell, who added a decisive 162-run partnership with Will Young.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the 3rd ODI match between India and New Zealand in Indore. Stay tuned for more updates!