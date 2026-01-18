India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: Arshdeep Singh selection call awaits as Black Caps eye history

Live

By

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live score and updates

India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Live Score: The home ODI series against New Zealand is set up for a tantalising decider in Indore, with India pushed to the edge by a second-string, Michael Bracewell-led side. The hosts did win the opening ODI in Vadodara, but only after surviving a close contest, wrapping up a 301-run chase with just an over to spare despite a fluent 93 from Virat Kohli. (Follow FULL SCORECARD here) New Zealand hit back in Rajkot, where eyebrows were raised when India opted to bowl second on a surface that had consistently favoured teams batting first. Daryl Mitchell, who fell short of a century in the opener, made no mistake this time, hammering an unbeaten 131 off 117 balls to steer the visitors home with 15 deliveries remaining. While the 1-1 scoreline suggests a level contest, New Zealand have arguably been the superior side across departments. Their edge has come largely through spin, both in how their batters handled India’s attack and how their own spinners operated. India’s spin unit struggled to apply sustained pressure, with Kuldeep Yadav in particular being targeted by Mitchell in both games. In contrast, New Zealand’s spinners, Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and debutant Jayden Richard Lennox, choked the scoring rate and forced errors. For India, however, the decider comes at an ideal venue. They boast a perfect record in Indore, winning all seven ODIs played at the Holkar Stadium. Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae ...Read More

New Zealand hit back in Rajkot, where eyebrows were raised when India opted to bowl second on a surface that had consistently favoured teams batting first. Daryl Mitchell, who fell short of a century in the opener, made no mistake this time, hammering an unbeaten 131 off 117 balls to steer the visitors home with 15 deliveries remaining. While the 1-1 scoreline suggests a level contest, New Zealand have arguably been the superior side across departments. Their edge has come largely through spin, both in how their batters handled India’s attack and how their own spinners operated. India’s spin unit struggled to apply sustained pressure, with Kuldeep Yadav in particular being targeted by Mitchell in both games. In contrast, New Zealand’s spinners, Bracewell, Glenn Phillips and debutant Jayden Richard Lennox, choked the scoring rate and forced errors. For India, however, the decider comes at an ideal venue. They boast a perfect record in Indore, winning all seven ODIs played at the Holkar Stadium. Squads: India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Ayush Badoni, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel New Zealand Squad: Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Hay(w), Michael Bracewell(c), Zakary Foulkes, Kristian Clarke, Kyle Jamieson, Jayden Lennox, Nick Kelly, Adithya Ashok, Josh Clarkson, Michael Rae