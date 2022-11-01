‘Babar Azam is an amazing player’: AB de Villiers backs Pakistan captain despite poor T20 World Cup 2022 form

With Pakistan almost knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, Babar Azam has faced plenty of criticism with some former cricketers calling him a selfish captain. But South Africa legend AB de Villiers feels that the batter is 'a fantastic addition to Pakistan's success' and is an 'amazing player'. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, "Babar Azam is an amazing player. I watched him play for the first time, saying this boy can play. He is a fantastic addition to Pakistan's success, and it's great to see young generations taking ownership."

He also pointed out that despite Babar's poor form, he has brought consistency to Pakistan's batting. "The batting side of Pakistan has always been a problem; it was never solid enough, it always goes up and down, and I feel they are in a place of consistency because of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan", he said.

During the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia, Babar began his campaign with a golden duck against India in Pakistan's opener. He was then dismissed for four runs off nine balls against Zimbabwe, a match which Pakistan lost. Pakistan finally secured their first win against Netherlands, with Babar once again failing to impress, registering only four runs off five balls.

Recently even Gautam Gambhir lashed out at Babar's form. Speaking during commentary of Pakistan vs Netherlands, he said, "In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team."

