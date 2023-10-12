Watch: Babar Azam's Pakistan team receives traditional warm welcome in Ahmedabad before WC clash vs India; PCB reacts

The famed Indian hospitality was at its best once again here on Thursday as the Pakistan squad received a grand welcome at the team hotel following an in-flight celebration, ahead of their marquee World Cup game against arch rivals India.

Pakistan Cricket team captain Babar Azam arrives at the airport ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India(ANI)

Upon their arrival at the hotel here, Pakistan players received a warm welcome with a shower of flower petals and balloons, traditional scarves, the sound of dhols combined with a dance performance. It followed a cake cutting ceremony which was organised by the cabin crew of the carrier that flew them into Ahmedabad from Hyderabad.

Delighted at the reception its players received, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted a video on X, capturing the moments.

"Touchdown Ahmedabad. Capturing the journey, featuring a surprise in-flight celebration," the PCB captioned the video.

Tight security has been put in place for the high-profile match to be played on Saturday.

The city had been turned into a fortress and it will be secured by more than 11,000 members of the Gujarat police, National Security Guard (NSG), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and home guards.

Pakistan were based in Hyderabad since their arrival in India after a gap of seven years, playing four games including two warm-up clashes and continued to receive a lot of attention from fans and the media.

The Babar Azam-led side felt being 'at home' in Hyderabad as a large crowd in support of the neighbours turned up at the airport on September 27, and particularly for their last match at the stadium in Uppal against Sri Lanka.

Pakistan are coming into the match after a comprehensive win over Sri Lanka in which they pulled off the highest run chase in the history of World Cup.

Batting second in Hyderabad, Pakistan were set a daunting target of 345 by Sri Lanka after centuries from Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama.

However, the Pakistan team chased it down with six wickets in hand, courtesy blazing tons by Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan.

The hosts India, too, will enter the contest on the back of two comfortable victories against Australia and Afghanistan.

