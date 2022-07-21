Home / Cricket / 'Babar Azam should be the captain of Pakistan until he retires': Miandad makes huge claim on PAK skipper after Galle win
'Babar Azam should be the captain of Pakistan until he retires': Miandad makes huge claim on PAK skipper after Galle win

  • Javed Miandad made a major claim on Babar Azam after Pakistan registered a record run-chase against Sri Lanka in the Galle Test.
Babar Azam; Javed Miandad(AP/YouTube)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 02:55 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Pakistan registered an impressive victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test in Galle to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. The Babar Azam-led side created a venue record for the highest successful run-chase in the shortest format, as opener Abdullah Shafique smashed an unbeaten century (160*), steering the side to the 342-run target on the final day of the Test. Many former Pakistan cricketers including Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi lauded the side for a magnificent win in Galle, and on Wednesday, Javed Miandad also congratulated the team.

On his official YouTube channel, Miandad spoke in detail about Pakistan's win and reserved special words of appreciation for Babar Azam and his captaincy.

“Team is playing as a combined unit, and the credit goes to our players as well as our no.1 captain. He is our captain cool. He doesn't lose his temper,” Miandad said.

“He led the team brilliantly. The most important thing is he is performing brilliantly himself. He leads from the front. Often, if a captain doesn't perform, it can affect the team negatively and it leads to his downfall.”

The former Pakistan captain also stated that Babar Azam should be the captain of the side until he retires. “Babar Azam is mature now. He should be the captain of the team until he retires from the game,” said the former cricketer who represented Pakistan in 123 Tests and 233 ODIs.

Earlier, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was the standout bowler for Pakistan, taking 4/58. Hasan Ali and Yasir Shah took two wickets each while Naseem Shah and Mohammed Nawaz could get only one.

The second Test of the series between Sri Lanka and Pakistan begins on July 24. The game was also shifted to Galle from Colombo amid the economic crisis in Sri Lanka, which resulted in a number of protests around the country.

