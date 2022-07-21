'I haven't interfered in team selections, even though I can': Ramiz Raja shoots massive warning to cricket boards

Pakistan registered an emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the series in Galle. The Babar Azam-led side registered a record run-chase at the venue, as it chased down a 342-run target with Abdullah Shafique producing a magnificent performance; the Pakistan opener remained unbeaten on 160 to take the visitors to a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. With the win, Pakistan are now 3rd in the World Test Championship table.

Following the victory, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja spoke in detail about the victory and also pressed upon the importance of Babar Azam's captaincy. During the conversation, the PCB chairman also pointed out that there are many nations who try to run “cricket like football," further stating that teams can't progress without a strong captain.

Also read: Watch: Michael Bracewell takes a hat-trick in his first-ever T20I over, leads New Zealand to 88-run win

“There are people who try to run cricket like football. Many nations are doing it. They will realise what they've done when they complete the calendar. They will realise that if your captain isn't strong, your team can't progress. I haven't interfered in the team selections, even though I can do it. It is my right,” Ramiz told Dawn.

Incidentally, India have had a number of different captains over the past few months across formats. While Rishabh Pant led the T20I team in the home series against South Africa in June, Hardik Pandya led the side against Ireland after Pant joined the Test team. Rohit returned to the side for the white-ball series against England but Shikhar Dhawan was named the ODI skipper for the upcoming three-match series against West Indies, as Rohit was rested.

Further talking about his experience as PCB chairman, Ramiz said that being an ex-cricketer, he knows the problems a player might face.

“I know the strategies, I know our match-winners. But when you offer accountability and freedom to operate, the players can take the team further up with performances. You can't run cricket sitting on sidelines. It won't be a successful model. We have created a positive environment. Everyone knows I am a phone call away if there are any problems. As an ex-cricketer, I know the issues players might face, so it is important to create that sort of environment,” said the PCB chairman.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON