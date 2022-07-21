Watch: Michael Bracewell takes a hat-trick in his first-ever T20I over, leads New Zealand to 88-run win

Michael Bracewell continued his extraordinary form in New Zealand's ongoing tour of Ireland, taking a hat-trick in what was his first ever T20I over to end the 2nd match in the Kiwis' favour. Bracewell took the hat-trick in the 14th over, thus dismissing Ireland for 91 runs and leading New Zealand to a 88-run win. The visitors have thus sealed victory in the three-match series, having won the first T20I by 31 runs earlier.

Bracewell was brought into the attack for the first time in the match in the 14th over with Ireland tottering at 86/7 while chasing a target of 179/4. He got hit for a four off his first ball by Barry McCarthy after which the batters took a single.

The wickets fell after that. Bracewell first dismissed Mark Adair, who holed out at deep midwicket. McCarthy came on strike and got caught at the ropes down the leg side off the next ball. Ireland's No.10 Craig Young then came in sliced a simple catch to backward point, thus completing the treble.

Earlier, Bracewell had not bowled in the first T20I and had taken two wickets in the preceding three-match ODI series. However, it was his batting that took prominence in that series. Bracewell almost single-handedly led New Zealand to victory in the first ODI by smashing an unbeaten 127 off 82 balls. He got to his century in just 74 balls after which he smashed three fours and two sixes off the first five balls of the last over to knock down the 20 runs that New Zealand to win the match. Bracewell had hit consecutive fours off the first two balls of the over after which he hit a six over deep midwicket. He then hit another four and finished the match off with a six.

