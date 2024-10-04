Babar and co. yet to receive salaries for last 3 months, Pakistan women's team playing T20 WC without being paid: Report

There is growing unrest within the Pakistan cricket camp over the persistent delay in the disbursement of players’ monthly retainers, sponsorship shares, and the announcement of central contracts. According to a report from PTI, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not yet cleared payments for the past three months, leaving top players in uncertainty. Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates with Shaheen Shah Afridi during T20 World Cup 2024(REUTERS)

“For the last three months the players are waiting for their payments and also an announcement of the central contracts list,” said the source, highlighting the growing frustration among the squad.

In the previous central contract agreement between the PCB and players, significant benefits, including salary increases, were negotiated. Players in Category A, including Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, earn monthly retainers of 4.5 million rupees post-tax deductions. Additionally, they receive a share from logo sponsorships and 3% of the revenues the PCB generates from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

This year, players' share of ICC revenue amounts to approximately 1.53 million rupees each. However, payment delays have created mounting concerns. The report further suggests that the PCB attributed the delay to administrative issues and pending revenue from various sources.

Pakistan players are yet to receive their salaries for last few months.(HT)

"The PCB is spending a lot on the complete facelift of the three stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi for the ICC Champions Trophy, besides other cricket-related expenses. But the dues of players would be cleared this month," the source said, offering a timeline for resolution.

Future central contract increments, slated for 2024-25 and 2025-26, promise substantial increases in players' earnings. In Category A, retainers are expected to rise to 2,070,000 rupees monthly, with corresponding hikes for players in Categories B, C, and D. However, the likelihood of these hikes materializing remains uncertain, given the current administrative delays.

Women's team also facing salary delays

Interestingly, Pakistan's women's team, which is currently taking part in the T20 World Cup, as well as the domestic players and Pakistan Super League franchises are also facing delayed payments, adding to the financial backlog. A report from Cricbuzz stated that the women's team hasn't been paid for last four months.

"Last year also the central contracts announcement was delayed right until the World Cup began in India, and this year there is more delay," said the source, indicating that the issue has become a recurring one. With no official contract list released yet, many players are left in a state of unease as they await clarity from the PCB.