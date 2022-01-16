Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Baby AB': South Africa U19's Dewald Brevis goes viral for uncanny resemblance with AB de Villiers; Watch video
cricket

'Baby AB': South Africa U19's Dewald Brevis goes viral for uncanny resemblance with AB de Villiers; Watch video

Brevis, fondly called ‘Baby AB’, scored an important half-century (65) but couldn't steer his side past the finishing line in the U19 match against India.
Dewald Brevis scored 65 against India in the U19 World Cup game.(Twitter)
Published on Jan 16, 2022 08:06 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India registered an emphatic 45-run victory over South Africa in their first match of the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. India captain Yash Dhull's 82-run knock was key to India's victory, as his innings steered the side to 232 before Vicky Ostwal's five-wicket haul laid the foundation for an Indian victory.

While South Africa endured a poor outing with the bat, one of the side's batters - Dewald Brevis – drew the attention of the viewers due to an uncanny similarity with one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, AB de Villiers. Brevis, fondly called ‘Baby AB’, scored an important half-century (65) but couldn't steer his side past the finishing line.

The 18-year-old Brevis, with his batting stance and timing, drew comparisons with de Villiers on social media. When Brevis reached his half-century, the players in the South African dugout were also seen holding a placard that read ‘BABY AB!!!’

RELATED STORIES

Watch as fans draw Brevis' comparison with AB:

An old video posted by Cricket South Africa, which compiled Brevis' exemplary big-hitting shots, also went viral after his appearance in the U-19 World Cup game against India. Needless to say, Brevis idolizes de Villiers.

Watch:

In addition to his 65-run innings that included 6 fours and 2 sixes, Brevis also picked two wickets while conceding 43 runs in 7.5 overs. 

During Brevis' stage at the crease, South Africa were in a prime position to secure a win against Yash Dhull's side. However, Raj Bawa dismissed the South African youngster to bring India back in the game.

Earlier, the U-19 World Cup began on January 14 and South Africa – placed in Group B, will next face Uganda on Tuesday. Their last group game will be against Ireland on January 21. India U-19, meanwhile, are comfortably placed at the top of the group and will meet Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
u19 world cup
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP