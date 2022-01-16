'Baby AB': South Africa U19's Dewald Brevis goes viral for uncanny resemblance with AB de Villiers; Watch video

India registered an emphatic 45-run victory over South Africa in their first match of the U-19 World Cup on Saturday. India captain Yash Dhull's 82-run knock was key to India's victory, as his innings steered the side to 232 before Vicky Ostwal's five-wicket haul laid the foundation for an Indian victory.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While South Africa endured a poor outing with the bat, one of the side's batters - Dewald Brevis – drew the attention of the viewers due to an uncanny similarity with one of South Africa's greatest cricketers, AB de Villiers. Brevis, fondly called ‘Baby AB’, scored an important half-century (65) but couldn't steer his side past the finishing line.

The 18-year-old Brevis, with his batting stance and timing, drew comparisons with de Villiers on social media. When Brevis reached his half-century, the players in the South African dugout were also seen holding a placard that read ‘BABY AB!!!’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch as fans draw Brevis' comparison with AB:

An old video posted by Cricket South Africa, which compiled Brevis' exemplary big-hitting shots, also went viral after his appearance in the U-19 World Cup game against India. Needless to say, Brevis idolizes de Villiers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Watch:

In addition to his 65-run innings that included 6 fours and 2 sixes, Brevis also picked two wickets while conceding 43 runs in 7.5 overs.

During Brevis' stage at the crease, South Africa were in a prime position to secure a win against Yash Dhull's side. However, Raj Bawa dismissed the South African youngster to bring India back in the game.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the U-19 World Cup began on January 14 and South Africa – placed in Group B, will next face Uganda on Tuesday. Their last group game will be against Ireland on January 21. India U-19, meanwhile, are comfortably placed at the top of the group and will meet Ireland and Uganda on January 19 and 22 respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON