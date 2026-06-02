Back from bench, Ansari joins India squad as net bowler

Lucknow: It was a dream start for young leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari in the Indian Premier League in 2025 when, in his debut season, he took six wickets in ten games, at an economy of 9.84. Not surprisingly, he was retained for the 2026 season by the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Zeeshan Ansari spent IPL 2026 on the sidelines but will be in India nets ahead of Afghanistan Test. (HT)

Much was expected this season too as Ansari had a massive impact in the 2025–26 edition of the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy, taking 21 wickets in eight matches at an average of 16.52, but it didn’t turn out that way. Ansari was benched throughout the season with SRH finishing third in the league phase.

All’s not lost for Lucknow’s Ansari yet as has been asked to join the Indian team as a net bowler ahead of the one-off Test against Afghanistan, beginning Saturday in Chandigarh.

“Yes, Zeeshan left for Chandigarh this evening and will join the teams’ net session tomorrow morning,” his coach Gopal Singh said on Monday, terming it a big opportunity to impress Team India batters, including skipper Shubhman Gill.

“Even though Afghanistan won’t have the services of their star leg spinner Rashid Khan, they have four spinners in the side for the red-ball match and Ansari’s bowling will surely help Indian batters prepare well on a slow surface. This move underlines how a player’s value can extend far beyond match-day appearances,” said Singh.

In fact, former India under-19 World Cupper Ansari’s story is one of quiet persistence. A wrist-spinner by trade, he possesses the variations and craft that make leg-spin a potent weapon in the longer format. He uses the googly to surprise, the top-spinner for bounce, and the quicker arm ball for deception.

Although he didn’t amke the playing XI in IPL this year, those who work behind the scenes rate the subtlety of his control and his willingness to refine processes rather than chase limelight. “Thopugh he didn’t get a chance to play in the IPL this season, he sharpened his skills during training sessions under the guidance of chief coach and former New Zealand spinner Daniel Vettori,” said Singh, adding, “He seems to be a much improved bowler now.”

Undoubtedly, Afghanistan’s spin battery is diverse and intricate and preparing for it requires facing not only traditional leg and off spin but also variations in flight, angles, and wrist work that can unnerve even seasoned Test players.

Ansari’s task will be to recreate that variety in the nets from setting up ball trajectories and lines to maintaining relentless accuracy over long spells. That kind of targeted practice helps batters internalise footwork against spin, sharpen soft hands for spin on and off the crease, and rehearse patience for longer innings.

For Ansari personally, the net assignment is also an opportunity. Working in the Indian setup offers exposure to elite coaching, video analysis, and the temperament of Test batters and experiences can accelerate his own learning curve.

It’s also a chance for Ansari to observe how top players prepare and adapt, to refine his stock deliveries under scrutiny, and to showcase temperament and professionalism. Cricket is replete with examples of players who converted net roles into larger opportunities; consistent, impressive work can reopen doors that appeared closed during franchise seasons.