'Back to the grind': Shami gears up for New Zealand clash in T20 WC

The Indian pacer shared a picture in which he can be seen sharing his experience with Jaspirt Bumrah and the net bowlers.
India's Mohammed Shami.(AP)
Published on Oct 28, 2021 10:44 PM IST
ANI |

India pacer Mohammed Shami is leaving no stone unturned for the team's upcoming match against New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Shami along with fellow teammates spent a "productive" time in the training session on Thursday.

"Back to the grind. Had a productive training session and loved talking to our young talented cricketers. Looking forward to our next game against NZ," Shami tweeted.

Shami was subjected to online abuse after India suffered defeat against arch-rival Pakistan on Sunday. As soon as the match ended, fans on Instagram and Twitter passed derogatory statements on Shami.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Irfan Pathan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and all-rounder Yusuf Pathan came out in support of Shami following the online abuse.

India will next square off against New Zealand on Sunday. 

mohammed shami
