'Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous': Deep Dasgupta weighs in on Ahmedabad Test debate

With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:49 AM IST
England's Ben Foakes during the 2nd day of the 3rd Test Match in the series between India and England at Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad,((ANI Photo/ECB Twitter))

The debate over the Motera pitch during the 3rd Test between India and England continues to be in the limelight as the two teams prepare for the 4th Test. The final encounter of the series will be played at the same venue in Ahmedabad, and there is much excitement among fans and cricket pundits to see how the surface behaves in the 4th Test.

Meanwhile, with several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint. He believes that a bad pitch is one where there is a danger to players.

“For me, I think a bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous. We have seen a few of these pitches where the ball is bouncing or spatting from a good length and there is a physical danger to the players - that is one," Dasgupta told Sports Today.

“The other bad pitch is where there is absolutely no life for anyone, so you could look at some of those pitches where you score 600-700 runs (and there is) nothing for the bowlers at all.

“And we also have to understand that as far as pitches are concerned there has been a trend and I don’t know if it is a conscious effort or it is just happening otherwise is the fact that when you look at white-ball cricket the pitches are very flat, which is very pro-batting," he added.

“But in the last few years, the Test match pitches have been bowler-friendly, whether it is seam bowling or spin, but it has been bowler-friendly, and I like this,” he further said.

The final encounter between the two team will begin from Thursday. India are currently leading the four-match series 2-1.

