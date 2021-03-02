'Bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous': Deep Dasgupta weighs in on Ahmedabad Test debate
- With several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint.
The debate over the Motera pitch during the 3rd Test between India and England continues to be in the limelight as the two teams prepare for the 4th Test. The final encounter of the series will be played at the same venue in Ahmedabad, and there is much excitement among fans and cricket pundits to see how the surface behaves in the 4th Test.
Meanwhile, with several former cricketers claiming that the Ahmedabad pitch was a bad one, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta said that he does not agree with the viewpoint. He believes that a bad pitch is one where there is a danger to players.
“For me, I think a bad pitch is one that is physically dangerous. We have seen a few of these pitches where the ball is bouncing or spatting from a good length and there is a physical danger to the players - that is one," Dasgupta told Sports Today.
“The other bad pitch is where there is absolutely no life for anyone, so you could look at some of those pitches where you score 600-700 runs (and there is) nothing for the bowlers at all.
“And we also have to understand that as far as pitches are concerned there has been a trend and I don’t know if it is a conscious effort or it is just happening otherwise is the fact that when you look at white-ball cricket the pitches are very flat, which is very pro-batting," he added.
“But in the last few years, the Test match pitches have been bowler-friendly, whether it is seam bowling or spin, but it has been bowler-friendly, and I like this,” he further said.
The final encounter between the two team will begin from Thursday. India are currently leading the four-match series 2-1.
Pink balls, "good" surfaces and the future of Tests
- Yet, there is a legitimate issue here. The definition of a "good surface" may simply be a matter of one person's opinion against another's; but the very structure of Test cricket, it's 5-day format, demands a surface that has a reasonable chance to support play for five days.
"Should Test matches be played on such wickets? Not at all. A pitch where there is so much unreasonable turn, that a match gets finished in two days, is not good for Test cricket," Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.
