Bahrain Under-19 vs Thailand Under-19 Live Score: Match 1 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024 to start at 08:00 AM
Bahrain Under-19 vs Thailand Under-19 Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 1 of ICC U19 Men's CWC Division 2 Asia Qualifier, 2024. Match will start on 25 Feb 2024 at 08:00 AM
Venue : Terdthai Cricket Ground, Bangkok
Bahrain Under-19 squad -
Aryan Ashwin, Mohammad Azhar, Mounish Swamy, Rishabh Gautam, Vishwaesh Gurumurthy, Abdulla Muhammad, Abhinav Girish, Muhammad Akram, Muhammad Adil, Abdur Rahman Khan, Ashwanth Sivakumar, Ayan Khan, Joswin D'Souza, Tayyeb Zahir
Thailand Under-19 squad -
Chanakarn Buajun, Dechaphon Chaisong, Natpakhan Manowon, Ratthasat Wanitchakham, Sutthimon Thongsom, Aruesanan Wichakam, Paphawit Somsuk, Phanuwat Desungnoen, Rayarac Phoomeena, Danuphon Fuangyotpinit, Chetsarit Patsawaphum, Chinnathip Bunpha, Jetsada Yangsuay, Pattarapol Jirapatananukul
Bahrain Under-19 vs Thailand Under-19 Match Details
