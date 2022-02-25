'Ball of the tournament': Fans in awe as PSL speedster's Malinga-esque yorker brings Alex Hales down to his knees; Watch

26-year-old Salman Irshad produced a scintillating performance in the eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United. Even as United eventually registered a 5-wicket win, Irshad ignited Zalmi's hopes with his three-wicket spell, during which he removed the dangerous Alex Hales (62), Shadab Khan (22), and Asif Ali (7).

Salman, who bowls with a Malinga-esque action, fired lethal yorkers to remove Alex Hales and Asif Ali.



The fans also called Irshad's delivery to Hales the ‘ball of the tournament’.

Earlier, Zalmi paid a heavy price for a missed stumping and a dropped chance against Alex Hales inside the first three overs delivered by Zalmi's new recruit Ali Majid in United's 170-run chase.

Hales, who had returned to represent United for the playoffs made full use of the opportunities provided to him by Zalmi with a brilliant 62 off 49 (six fours, three sixes).

Asif was dismissed with United's score at 119 in the 16th over. His departure left United needing 51 off the last 28 balls.

Azam Khan (28 off 22, one four, two sixes) and (player of the match) Faheem Ashraf (19 not out, two fours, one six, one for 15 in three overs with the ball) brought United to the brink of victory with some big hits which left United needing 10 off the final six balls bowled by Benny Howell.

Azam was dismissed off the first ball of the final over in what was another twist in the tale of the thriller, however, Liam Dawson settled the game in United's favour with a massive six over mid-wicket and a lap sweep off the following delivery for four as United chased the score down with three balls to spare.

United will now take on Lahore Qalandars on Friday in the PSL 7 Eliminator 2. The winner will proceed to play the tournament final against Multan Sultans on Sunday.

