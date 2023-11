Bangladesh 104-2 at lunch after winning the toss and batting in series-opener against New Zealand

He shared stands of 39 or the first wicket with Zakir Hasan and 53 for the second with Najmul Hossain Shanto as Bangladesh made steady progress after winning the toss and opting to bat.

Shanto, who led the home team in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan was dismissed just before lunch after playing an attacking 37 off 35 deliveries.

He was particularly harsh on left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel, hitting him for three sixes to entertain the sparse crowd.

Patel, one of the only three bowlers ever to take 10 wickets in a single test innings, gave the visitors an early breakthrough when he dismissed Zakir Hasan for 12 in the 13th over with a delivery that turned sharply to rattle the stumps.

Shanto targeted Patel and opened with a six over mid-on. He used his feet effectively to dominate New Zealand's other spinners -- Ish Sodhi and Glenn Phillips also.

But he paid for his aggressive batting when he charged a full toss from offspinner Philips (1-12) and skied a catch to Kane Williamson in the deep, making the score 92-2.

Mahmudul, who hit seven fours, accumulated runs calmly to keep the scoreboard moving on a pitch that was ideal for batting. He was batting with Mominul Haque (3) at the break.

Bangladesh started without allrounder and captain Shakib and fast bowlers Ebadot Hossain and Taskin Ahmed because of injuries.