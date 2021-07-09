Bangladesh batsman Taskin Ahmed dances on pitch, leaves Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani angry - WATCH

A lot of Indian fans would remember S Sreesanth's antics in a Test match against South Africa. The maverick Indian bowler celebrated in his own inimitable style which left Protea paceman Andre Nel seeing red. Not just that incident, there have been several occasions when bowlers and batsmen have had an on pitch face off. The one that comes immediately to mind is the one between West Indies great Curtly Ambrose and Australia legend Steve Waugh.

The day 2 of the Test match between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe saw another chapter added to the list of on pitch face-offs. The incident took place when Bangladeshi tailender Taskin Ahmed successfully left a delivery from Blessing Muzarabani and celebrated that with a dance move.

This did not go down well with the Zimbabwean paceman who ran down the pitch in his follow up and stared straight into Taskin's face.

WATCH - Blessing Muzarabani and Taskin Ahmed face off

The Zimbabwean paceman's reaction was one of frustration as Taskin had batted brilliantly along with Mahmudullah to take his team out of a spot. Bangladesh were reduced to 132/6 before Liton Das (95) stemmed the rot with a partnership with Mahmudullah. But Das' dismissal at the score of 270 led to the fall of another wicket and that is when Taskin came out to bat and stitched a 191-run 9th wicket stand with Mahmudullah.

Taskin eventually scored 75 while Mahmudullah remianed unbeaten on 150 as Bangladesh were bowled out for a mammoth 468.

Muzarabani himself was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe as he scalped 4 wickets for the home team.

Zimbabwe have made a good start in their first innings with Brendan Taylor leading the run fest for the hosts.