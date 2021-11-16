Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangladesh bring in 4 new faces after T20 World Cup shambles

The sweeping changes were in response to the disappointing performances at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman where Bangladesh failed to register a victory in the Super 12s. Bangladesh was also beaten by Scotland in the preliminary round.
Bangladesh bring in 4 new faces after T20 World Cup shambles(AFP)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 10:23 PM IST
AP | , Dhaka [bangladesh]

Bangladesh called up four newcomers in its 16-man squad to play Pakistan in three Twenty20s this month.

Opening batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and legspinner Aminul Islam were recalled beside new batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, wicketkeeper Akbar Ali, and pace bowler Shohidul Islam.

Opener Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar and fast bowler Rubel Hossain, who didn’t play in the T20 World Cup, were dropped, while allrounders Shakib Al Hasan and Mohammad Saifuddin were unavailable due to injuries.

The other missing player from Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup squad was Mushfiqur Rahim, who was rested according to chief selector Minhajul Abedin.

Mushfiqur, who needs one more game to become the second Bangladeshi to 100 T20s, scored 95 runs at the tournament, including a half-century against Sri Lanka.

Calling Mushfiqur Bangladesh's best batsman, Minhajul said he was rested to keep him fresh for the two test matches following the T20 series.

“Since Tamim Iqbal is not available in the test series due to his injury, we want our best batsman to keep him refreshed ahead of the test series,” he said.

“We have back-to-back test series against Pakistan and New Zealand, so after a lengthy discussion with the team management we decided to give him rest.”

The T20 series begins on Nov. 19 in Dhaka. The second is on Nov. 20 and the finale on Nov. 22 at the same venue.

Bangladesh SQUAD: Mahmudullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.

 

bangladesh cricket t20 world cup pakistan cricket team
