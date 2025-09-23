Bangladesh look to up the game against India

Kolkata: It’s difficult not to get caught up in the emotional roller coaster that an India-Pakistan game can be. And we have had two such matches on consecutive Sundays. Which means that barring the first 10 overs of the last match, India have not been engaged adequately by any other side apart from Pakistan nearly two weeks into the Asia Cup. Which leaves India in a tricky situation because Sri Lanka and Bangladesh too are in the Super Four, with some interesting results unfolding in the last few days. Bangladesh have won only once in 17 head-to-head encounters between the two teams in the T20 format. (BCCI / X)

On paper, Bangladesh are nowhere close to even matching India in any department. In 17 T20Is, they have won only once against India. Yet they have emerged as a contender after beating Sri Lanka, the most consistent team till Saturday, by four wickets. It was a little unexpected, considering Sri Lanka had rolled them over in their league meeting. But Bangladesh went back to the drawing board, came up with a different strategy and turned the table within days.

The confidence from wins like this can be infectious, and now Bangladesh think they can take on India. “Every team has the ability to beat India,” said Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons on Tuesday. “The game is played on the day. It’s not what India has done before. It’s what happens on Wednesday. It’s what happens during that three and a half hour period. We will try to play as best as we can and hope to find chinks in India’s armoury. That’s the way we win games.”

It’s true Bangladesh are on a high right now, but if there is anything to learn from their past it’s also a good time to reassess and not get too ahead of themselves. The gulf in skill apart, Bangladesh have a tendency if they get into a great position, especially against Asian rivals like India or Pakistan. Simmons wants his boys to be wary of that tendency.

“Look, I am one who tries to control my emotions as much as possible,” he said. “We are not here to win a game against Sri Lanka. We are here to win the tournament...then I can release my emotions. But I have to keep everybody grounded in the dressing room.”

Right now, India look unstoppable and conditioned to win all their Super Four matches and waltz into the final. And while Suryakumar did sound arrogant dismissing the rivalry with Pakistan, it’s also true India have not been challenged properly for a long time. Add to that dominance an exciting transition that has seen India switch to even more explosive batters in the top along with a clutch of skilled allrounders, and it’s difficult not to bill them as runaway favourites in any matchup or a tournament. For Bangladesh to stall them, they really need to pull out all stops.

Primary among them is Mustafizur Rahman, possibly the only Bangladesh bowler in the last decade to repeatedly get under India’s skin. And like India, Dubai too is his turf. The slow nature of the surface makes it really difficult for batters to get under him, not to forget the knuckle ball that has historically troubled India. Bangladesh had probably erred in bowling him during the Powerplay when they first met Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. Next time, they held Rahman back until after the field was spread, and introduced Mahedi Hasan from the other end, making it impossible for Sri Lanka to score off him. It’s this middle-overs strangle India must be aware of.

For Bangladesh to catch India on the break, they have to rely largely on their bowling, particularly Rahman who returned 4-0-20-3 against Sri Lanka. On the batting front however, Bangladesh look seriously underwhelmed if compared with India’s firepower. If the last Pakistan match was any indication, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill are only getting warmed up. How Sanju Samson owns the middle order remains to be seen though. His fifty against Oman wasn’t fluent, but it’s also clear the management isn’t ready to give up on him.

Still, it’s such a powerful batting lineup all the way down till No 8 that Bangladesh have to really outdo themselves to restrict India to anything less than 150. To chase anything more than that, Bangladesh might have to resort to a different approach. They could take a cue from Pakistan who had tried to go after Jasprit Bumrah in the opening overs on Sunday, but it’s a risky and unsustainable option.