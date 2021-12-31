Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Bangladesh plot 'miserable' send-off for NZ stalwart Ross Taylor
cricket

Bangladesh plot 'miserable' send-off for NZ stalwart Ross Taylor

Taylor is New Zealand's highest run-scorer in both tests (7,584) and one-day internationals (8,581) and Domingo expects the 37-year-old will want to go out in a blaze of glory.
Ross Taylor(PTI)
Published on Dec 31, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Reuters |

Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said they will try to make Ross Taylor's farewell to test cricket "as miserable as possible" when they take on New Zealand in a two-test series beginning in Mount Maunganui on Saturday.

Former captain Taylor will play his last Tests in the home series against Bangladesh before wrapping up international limited overs career against Australia and the Netherlands over the home summer.

"We know he's a quality player and a lot of bowlers will be glad to not have to bowl to him any more," Domingo told reporters on Friday.

"We want to try to make sure he doesn't have a great send-off -- we want to make sure his send-off is as miserable as possible."

Taylor is New Zealand's highest run-scorer in both tests (7,584) and one-day internationals (8,581) and Domingo expects the 37-year-old will want to go out in a blaze of glory.

"We know we have to bowl well to get him out these next couple of weeks because he'll be determined to finish off well," the coach said.

RELATED STORIES

"Every quality player wants to finish their career on a high and leave on their own accord, so I'm sure he'll be up for putting some big scores up over these next couple of weeks."

World test champions New Zealand are without regular captain Kane Williamson, who is nursing a nagging elbow injury, and Tom Latham has been put in charge.

They will welcome back fast bowlers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner but Latham said they were yet to make a call on whether to play Rachin Ravindran or Daryl Mitchell.

"We will make the decision on the all-rounder spot tomorrow," Latham said.

"We will have five batters up-front and the four seamers that have done really well for us in these conditions for a long time. Looking forward to having them back in these conditions."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ross taylor
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Bank Holidays in 2022
Happy New Year 2022
India Vs Sri Lanka U19 Asia Cup Final
Omicron Symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP