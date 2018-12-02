Bangladesh spinners create history, achieve unique record against West Indies

It was a special occasion for Bangladesh on Sunday as they completed their first Test series win in four years, after they won the opener in Chittagong by 64 runs and clinched the second encounter by an innings and 184 runs.

It marked the first time Bangladesh won a test by an innings margin against any opposition in its 112-test history, a win that completed a sweep of the two-match series following its 64-run victory in the first test.

Mehidy Hasan claimed a career-best 12 wickets as he took 7-58 and 5-59 in the first and second innings respectively to help them bowl out the visitors for 111 and 213 runs on the third day of the second Test.

In the process, Bangladesh also created a unique record as this was the first time ever that 40 out of 40 wickets were taken by spinners in a 2-Test series. While Mehidy was the hero in the second Test, Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam both claimed five-wicket hauls in the first Test match which was won quite comfortably by the hosts.

On Saturday, the Bangladesh spinners also equalled a feat that was last achieved 128 years ago.

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Shai Hope were all bowled by the Bangladesh bowlers - the first time the top five have all been dismissed in such a manner in a Test innings since 1890.

First Published: Dec 02, 2018 17:40 IST