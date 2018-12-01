Today in New Delhi, India
Bangladesh become first cricket team in 128 years to achieve this record

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Shai Hope were all bowled by the Bangladesh bowlers - the first time the top five have all been dismissed in such a manner in a Test innings since 1890.

Bangladesh's Mehedi Miraz (C) celebrate with teammates after the dismissal of West Indies Shai Hope.(AFP)

Bangladesh reduced West Indies to 75-5 at stumps after racking up 508 Saturday in its first innings on Day 2 of the second test and in the process, equalled a feat that was last achieved 128 years ago.

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Shai Hope were all bowled by the Bangladesh bowlers - the first time the top five have all been dismissed in such a manner in a Test innings since 1890.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan led the way, spinning the ball viciously as West Indies slumped to 29-5 in 12 overs.

Earlier, Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh build on their overnight score putting on a 111-run with Shakib for the sixth wicket, 92-run with Liton Das for the seventh wicket, and a 56-run with Taijul Islam (36) for the ninth wicket.

READ: ‘Dhoni’s strength is immeasurable’ - Fleming showers praise on former skipper

Shakib, who resumed on 55 overnight, added 25 to his overnight score before he gave a catch to Hope at gully off Kemar Roach.

Mahmudullah and Liton maintained the pressure, helping the home side add 128 runs in 25 overs of the morning session.

Liton -- who was making a comeback to the side after being dropped in the first Test -- hit Chase a six and a four in one over to bring a quickfire fifty off just 50 balls.

(With agency inputs)

