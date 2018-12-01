Bangladesh become first cricket team in 128 years to achieve this record

Bangladesh reduced West Indies to 75-5 at stumps after racking up 508 Saturday in its first innings on Day 2 of the second test and in the process, equalled a feat that was last achieved 128 years ago.

Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase and Shai Hope were all bowled by the Bangladesh bowlers - the first time the top five have all been dismissed in such a manner in a Test innings since 1890.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan and left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan led the way, spinning the ball viciously as West Indies slumped to 29-5 in 12 overs.

Earlier, Mahmudullah helped Bangladesh build on their overnight score putting on a 111-run with Shakib for the sixth wicket, 92-run with Liton Das for the seventh wicket, and a 56-run with Taijul Islam (36) for the ninth wicket.

Shakib, who resumed on 55 overnight, added 25 to his overnight score before he gave a catch to Hope at gully off Kemar Roach.

Mahmudullah and Liton maintained the pressure, helping the home side add 128 runs in 25 overs of the morning session.

Liton -- who was making a comeback to the side after being dropped in the first Test -- hit Chase a six and a four in one over to bring a quickfire fifty off just 50 balls.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 17:25 IST