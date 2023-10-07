Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan score after 4 overs is 20/0
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 20/0 after 4 overs, Ibrahim Zadran at 10 runs and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at 8 runs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023. Match will start on 07 Oct 2023 at 10:30 AM
Venue : Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Bangladesh squad -
Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed
Afghanistan squad -
Hashmatullah Shahidi, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rahmat Shah, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:52 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 20/0 after 4 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran 10 (14)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 (10)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/12 (2)
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:52 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Afghanistan at 20/0 after 3.5 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! That is glorious! This guy is a fine player! This is on a length and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran hits it on the up, he just times it past cover and it races away.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:46 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 16/0 after 3 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 (10)
Ibrahim Zadran 6 (8)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/8 (2)
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:46 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Ibrahim Zadran smashed a Four on Taskin Ahmed bowling . Afghanistan at 15/0 after 2.3 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Cracked away! That is a top shot! :On a length and outside off, Ibrahim Zadran stands tall and slams it past the fielder at point. No chance of stopping that.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:42 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 11/0 after 2 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 8 (9)
Ibrahim Zadran 1 (3)
Bangladesh
Shoriful Islam 0/8 (1)
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:42 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a Four on Shoriful Islam bowling . Afghanistan at 10/0 after 1.4 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: FOUR! Clipped away! That is a lovely stroke! This is fuller and on middle, a little bit of shape back into the batter. Rahmanullah Gurbaz gets his front leg out of the way and then clips it past mid on. This races away to the fence.
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:36 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Afghanistan at 3/0 after 1 overs
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score:
Afghanistan
Ibrahim Zadran 0 (2)
Rahmanullah Gurbaz 3 (4)
Bangladesh
Taskin Ahmed 0/3 (1)
- Sat, 07 Oct 2023 10:03 AMBangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Toss Update
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Match Details
Match 3 of ICC Cricket World Cup, 2023 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan to be held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala at 10:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.