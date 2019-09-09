Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Only Test Day 5 Live score and updates in Chittagong

cricket

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 12:42 IST

Day 4 Roundup: Wrist spinners wreaked havoc on Day 4 to take Afghanistan closer to a famous win against Bangladesh, who were at 136/6 and still needing 262 to win in the one-off Test in Chattogram on Sunday. Skipper Rashid Khan took three wickets while Zahir Khan nabbed two as Bangladesh batters were flattened by their guile. Only skipper Shakib Al Hasan waged a lone battle and remained unbeaten on 39. Besides him, opener Shadman Islam scored 41. Resuming at overnight score of 237/8 in 83.4 overs with a lead of 374, Afghanistan set Bangladesh a stiff target of 398 to win after start of play was delayed due to bad light.

Bangladesh Playing XI: Soumya Sarkar, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Afghanistan Playing XI: Ihsanullah Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan (c), Yamin Ahmadzai, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan

First Published: Sep 09, 2019 12:41 IST