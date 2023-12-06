Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat

Dec 06, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat in the 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023. Match will start on 06 Dec 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Bangladesh squad -
Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Taijul Islam
New Zealand squad -
Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway, Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Ajaz Patel, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 08:38 AM
    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Scores: New Zealand Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: New Zealand (Playing XI) - Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (WK), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (C), Ajaz Patel.

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 08:38 AM
    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Scores: Bangladesh Playing XI

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 08:33 AM
    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Toss Update

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Live Score: Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat

  • Wed, 06 Dec 2023 07:59 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of 2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023

    Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Details
    2nd Test of New Zealand tour of Bangladesh, 2023 between Bangladesh and New Zealand to be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

