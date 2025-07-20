Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Updates: Litton Das and co look to bank on momentum to outclass Pakistan

BAN vs PAK Live Score, Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st T20I: The two Asian teams are set to clash against each other at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka in the series opener. Though Pakistan holds a dominant edge in the T20I head-to-head—winning 19 out of 22 encounters, including five of seven played in Dhaka—Bangladesh's recent form and home support promise a more balanced contest this time....Read More

The last time the two teams faced each other was in late May earlier this year in Pakistan where the hosts delivered a commanding performance, sealing the series 3–0. It was a good comebck from Pakistan after a difficult outing in New Zealand where they suffered series defeat. However, Bangladesh’s upswing in form combined with familiar home conditions brings an added layer of intrigue to the encounter.

Bangladesh head into the contest riding the high of a landmark T20I series win in Sri Lanka—an achievement that’s lifted team spirit. Under the calm and calculated leadership of Litton Das, the side has looked far more balanced. At the top of the order, youngsters Tanzid Hasan and Shamim Hossain have brought a mix of intent and composure, providing a strong platform in recent outings.

The pitch at Shere Bangla Stadium tends to be on the slower side, offering more assistance to spinners as the match progresses. While fast bowlers may get some movement early on, it's usually the slower bowlers who make the biggest impact as conditions wear down. First-innings totals generally fall in the 125–150 range, but with high humidity and rain in the forecast today, both batting and bowling units may have to adapt quickly to shifting conditions.

Given their track record and experience, Pakistan will start as the likely favourites. But with Bangladesh playing at home and a crop of young players finding form, this series opener is far from straightforward. Conditions could play a big role—spinners are expected to be key, and any early breakthroughs or weather interruptions might shift momentum. The toss could prove crucial, with both teams needing to adjust quickly as the game unfolds.

Bangladesh Probable Playing 11:

Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (wk/c), Twohid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman

Pakistan Probable Playing 11:

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Harris (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed