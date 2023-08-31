Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2023 Live Score: BAN face defending champions SL in Group B opener
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Both Bangladesh and defending champions Sri Lanka will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign on Thursday, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Balagolla on Thursday. Both sides will be looking to begin their respective campaigns on a winning note. Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are slotted in at Group B, which could prove to be a rather competitive group. Sri Lanka are currently eighth position in the ICC ODI Team rankings. Meanwhile, Bangladesh are seventh in the rankings.
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:45 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Form (Last five completed ODIs, most recent first)
Bangladesh: W-L-L-W-W
Sri Lanka: W-W-W-W-W
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:39 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Team news
Bangladesh will be without Litton, who is with an illness and has been replaced by Anamul. Meanwhile, they could use two offspinners, as Sri Lanka have many left-handed batters.
Sri Lanka will be without Hasaranga, who is expected to be replaced by Hemantha in the playing XI. Meanwhile, Perera is recovering from COVID-19.
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:32 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: What did Shakib Al Hasan have to say?
Speaking ahead of the match, Bangladesh captain Shakib spoke about Litton's absence and revealed that Anamul would be replacing him.
"Yes, of course he (Litton) is a big miss as he was part of this team for the last four-five years consistently and he has been playing very well in the last couple of years. Having said that, this will give someone else an opportunity. As for Anamul replacing Litton, it's a like-for-like replacement as both of them are wicket-keepers and bat at the top of the order. We don't have a second wicket-keeper and it is a factor for us because in case something happens to Mushfiq bhai during a game, especially concussion or small injuries and he cannot keep in that game, we need a second wicket-keeper," he said.
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:22 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Weather report
Thundershowers are expected at the start of the match. The temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius, and humidity levels to be around 49 percent! Hopefully the weather Gods don't mess around a lot!
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:17 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Yesterday's result
Pakistan sealed a 238-run victory in the Asia Cup opener vs Nepal, in Multan. Chasing a target of 343, Nepal were bowled out for 104 in 23.4 overs, with Shadab taking four wickets. Meanwhile, Pakistan initially posted 342/6 in 50 overs, courtesy of a knock of 151 runs off 131 balls by Babar. Meanwhile, Iftikhar Ahmed slammed 109* off 71 deliveries. For Nepal's bowling department, Sompal bagged two wickets.
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 12:05 PM
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score Asia Cup 2023: Squads
Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Afif Hossain, Anamul Haque, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Kusal Perera, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando
- Thu, 31 Aug 2023 11:45 AM
