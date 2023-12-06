Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangladesh wins toss and bats as it bids for a first Test cricket series win over New Zealand

PTI |
Dec 06, 2023 09:12 AM IST

Bangladesh leads the two-match series after winning the opener by 150 runs and retained the same starting lineup for the second Test.

Off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, who hurt a finger on Tuesday, was deemed fit to play as Bangladesh aimed again to unsettle New Zealand with a strong spin attack.

New Zealand made one change with left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner replacing leg-spinner Ish Sodhi.

Lineups:

Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee (captain), Ajaz Patel. AP SSC SSC

