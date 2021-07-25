Bangladesh wins Twenty20 series against Zimbabwe

Bangladesh won the Twenty20 series decider against Zimbabwe on Sunday, reaching its target with four balls to spare.

Bangladesh clinched the series 2-1 with a five-wicket victory in the third T20 at Harare Sports Club. Bangladesh posted 194-5 in 19.2 overs in reply to Zimbabwe's 193-5.

Hosts Zimbabwe chose to bat first and posted a competitive total, thanks to 20-year-old opener Wessley Madhevere’s 36-ball 54 and experienced wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva’s 48 off 22.

Madhevere and Chakabva looked comfortable at the crease, with the right balance of attack and working through the gaps to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Bangladesh seamer Soumya Sarkar took 2-19 from three overs, including the wicket of Chakabva.

Sarkar returned with the bat to lead Bangladesh’s run chase with a composed innings at the top of the order, cracking 68 runs off 49 balls, including nine fours and a six.

Captain Mahmudullah (34) and Shamim Hossain (31 not out) also contributed as Zimbabwe’s bowling and fielding let the team down.

Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 220 runs in the one-off test and swept the one-day series 3-0.