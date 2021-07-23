Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss Australia T20 series
cricket

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur to miss Australia T20 series

Bangladesh are undergoing a 10-day quarantine in Dhaka ahead of the five-match series, due to be held Aug. 3-9.
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:58 PM IST
Bangladeshi batsman Mushfiqur Rahim.(AP)

Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim will miss next month's Twenty20 International series against Australia after he was unable to join the team in time for quarantine because of personal reasons.

However, Cricket Australia said on Thursday the series has come under doubt after their second one-day international against West Indies was suspended minutes before the start following a COVID-19 case among the West Indies staff.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said Mushfiqur opted out of their ongoing series in Zimbabwe to be with his parents.

"Mushfiqur wanted to play the (Australia) series but he missed the quarantine by a couple of days," ESPNcricinfo news site quoted Akram as saying.

"His parents are sick, so he had to leave the Zimbabwe tour. But the (10-day) quarantine is part of our agreement with Cricket Australia, so we couldn't include him.

"They didn't agree to Mushfiqur entering quarantine two days after it began. It is disappointing but one can't do much about these things."

