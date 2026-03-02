Bangladesh's return to international cricket in clouds: Pakistan's travel uncertain amid rising geopolitical tensions

Bangladesh’s scheduled ODI series against Pakistan is now facing uncertainty amid rising geopolitical tensions, even as the fixtures remain on the calendar for now. With Pakistan due to travel to Dhaka next week, attention has shifted to whether the tour can proceed without any escalation in travel or security risks. Bangladesh vs Pakistan series faces uncertainty due to the rising geopolitical tensions. (AFP)

Pakistan are scheduled to arrive in Dhaka on March 9 for a three-match ODI series, with games set for March 11, 13 and 15 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. ICC’s tour announcement last month had also laid out the same plan, including Pakistan’s arrival date. However, reports suggest the series is under a cloud due to the regional situation, though neither board has yet announced a postponement.

BCB awaits formal communication for PCB The current uncertainty is being driven by reporting around the wider regional situation and whether it could affect cross-border travel and security logistics for the touring side. The issue is whether conditions remain stable enough to proceed with travel plans.

“The ongoing regional tensions have made the tour uncertain, which, according to insiders, would only proceed if the prevailing situation does not escalate travel risks or security concerns,” Pakistan’s media outlet Geo Super reported. However, on the Bangladesh side, the official line remains that no communication has come from the PCB regarding any change of plan.

The cricket operations chairman of BCB, Nazmum Abedin, said the board is in the dark over any change of plans from the Pakistan Cricket Board. “If this comes to a stage where they can’t travel, the we cannot do anything. But so far we haven’t received any correspondence from PCB in that regard,” Nazmul told reporters on Monday. He further stated that the board is ready to carry on with hosting the series as scheduled.

The tour is an important ODI assignment for both sides in a packed international calendar, and for Bangladesh, it also represents their return to international cricket after their suspension from the T20 World Cup 2026. If the tour gets cancelled, it would be a roadblock in the preparation path for both teams for the ODI World Cup scheduled next year. For now, the series stands in a wait-and-watch position with BCB awaiting formal communication from the PCB.