Jonny Bairstow breaks silence on his UAE whereabouts amid Middle-East tension: ‘I’m trying to keep my family safe’

Bairstow wrote: “For those writing that I’m with the England Lions team… I am not. I am with my young family in Dubai… sure that England Lions security staff will be doing all they can to get them out of Abu Dhabi but I am trying to keep my family safe and get us out of here!!”

Bairstow’s post came as travel and security concerns intensified amid broader regional fallout of US and Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s retaliation, which has disrupted flights and affected schedules in the region. He also acknowledged that England Lions security staff would be trying to assist the squad in Abu Dhabi.

Jonny Bairstow has issued a strong public clarification after reports linked him directly with the England Lions squad in the UAE. The England batter said he is not with the team and is instead in Dubai with his young family, with his immediate focus on keeping them safe and getting them out.

His post is significant as it changes the framing around his situation. Earlier reports had grouped Jonny Bairstow together with the England Lions contingent in Abu Dhabi, but his current statement makes it clear that he is in Dubai separately and dealing with personal concerns involving his family.

Simultaneously, his mention of the Lions’ security staff underlines the seriousness of the broader situation affecting the England set-up in the UAE. The Lions’ plans in Abu Dhabi have reportedly been disrupted, with movement and scheduling affected as authorities and cricket bodies assess the security environment.

The ECB has also indicated that the safety and well-being of players and staff remain its priority as it continues to monitor developments and follow official guidance.

Notably, the disruption is due to a major regional escalation involving US and Israeli strikes on Iran, followed by Iranian retaliation, which has spilt over into Gulf airspace and transport networks. Reports have described missile/drone attacks and a wave of flight cancellations/diversions affecting major transit hubs in the Gulf, including routes linked to the UAE.

As a result of this disruption, multiple sporting schedules have been affected, including the cancellation of England Lions’ match in Abu Dhabi, the delay of England women’s camp, and the postponement of football in Qatar, putting the Spain vs Argentina Finalissima in doubt.