Shakib Al Hasan leaves behind Kapil Dev, Ian Botham, Garfield Sobers to achieve massive record in Test cricket

Shortly after becoming the leading wicket-taker in T20 World Cups, Shakib Al Hasan has unlocked yet another colossal achievement, this time in Test cricket, during his innings of 63 against Pakistan on the final day of the Dhaka Test.
Shakib Al Hasan, one of the greatest all-rounders ever. (Getty)
Updated on Dec 08, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan continues to break records.

Having missed the first Test, Shakib returned for the second, and although he was dismissed cheaply in the first innings, the veteran batter posted a solid half-century, an innings which comprised nine fours in the second dig. However, the innings was not enough to prevent Pakistan from registering an innings win and clinching the series 2-0.

Having said that, the one thing Shakib and Bangladesh would be immensely proud of is the historic landmark the all-rounder reached on Thursday. Shakib became only the sixth cricketer in history to achieve the all-round double of scoring 4000 Test runs and taking 200 Test wickets, emerging as the fastest cricketer to do so.

Also Read | Watch: Babar Azam bowls for first time in international cricket, then picks up a wicket off the 2nd ball vs Bangladesh

Shakib achieved the feat playing his 59th Test, ahead of anyone else. The next quickest to do it was the legendary Ian Botham, who needed 10 more matches. The great Garfield Sobers reached the impressive double in 80 Tests, while former India captain Kapil Dev needed 97 matches. Also in the list are South Africa's Jacques Kallis and Daniel Vettori of New Zealand, who got there in 102 and 101 Tests respectively.

In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, Shakib became only the second player to score over 40 runs and take four wickets in a match, to go with six 4-wicket hauls in the tournament, the most by any cricketer. Furthermore, in July this year, Shakib had become Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker, overtaking Mashrafe Mortaza's tally of 269 when he dismissed Brendan Taylor of Zimbabwe.

Shakib is among only four all-rounders to score more than 6000 runs and take over 250 wickets in ODIs. In T20s, he is one of only three cricketers to have scored 5000 runs, taken 300 wickets and grabbed 50 catches.

