Watch: Babar Azam bowls for first time in international cricket, then picks up a wicket off the 2nd ball vs Bangladesh

The world is no stranger to Babar Azam's batting exploits but on Wednesday, Day 5 of the second Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh, the captain had a dream start with the ball. Bowling his first over in international cricket, Babar, with his gentle off-spinners, struck with just his second ball, dismissing Mehidy Hasan out LBW for 14.

Babar's wicket piled further misery on Bangladesh, who eventually lost the second Test by an innings and eight runs. After being dismissed for 87, Pakistan enforced the follow-on, and although Shakib Al Hasan scored a half-century, aided by Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das, Sajid Khan picked up four wickets to dismiss Bangladesh for 205 in the second innings.

After a lot of time was lost due to rain, Pakistan declared their first innings at 300/4, in reply to which Bangladesh were dismantled for their joint-lowest total in Test cricket. Khan was the star of the show, picking up a career-best 8/42 in the first innings and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets.

Bangladesh's second innings started on the same lines as their first dig. Within no time, the home team was reduced to 25/4 with the pace duo of Shaheen Afridi and Hasan Ali combining to grab four wickets and sent back Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Joy, Najmul Hossain Shanto and captain Mominul Haque for single-digit scores.

Order was slightly restored with Mushfiqur and Liton adding 73 runs for the fifth wicket, another 49 between Rahim and Shakib for the sixth. However, once the partnerships were broken, it was only a matter of time. With Shakib holding ends tight, Bangladesh gave fancied a chance of pushing a draw, but with his dismissal, those hopes faded. Pakistan needed 1 wickets in the last 8 overs of the match and fittingly, it was Sajid who dismissed Taijul Islam who gave Pakistan the match and the series.