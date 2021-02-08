Home / Cricket / Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury
cricket

Bangladesh's Shakib out of second Windies test due to thigh injury

The 33-year-old picked up the injury on the second day's play in Chattogram and was unable to bat and bowl in the second innings. Bangladesh lost the series opener by three wickets.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 08:29 PM IST
FILE: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan.(AP)

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final test against West Indies in Dhaka due to a thigh injury he suffered in the first test, the country's cricket board (BCB) said on Monday.

The 33-year-old picked up the injury on the second day's play in Chattogram and was unable to bat and bowl in the second innings. Bangladesh lost the series opener by three wickets.

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh... and after careful consideration it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," the BCB said in a statement.

The second test starts on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shakib al hasan bangladesh cricket team bangladesh cricket
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP