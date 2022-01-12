Barmy Army of England takes a dig at Virat Kohli, India's Bharat Army comes up with savage reply to their 'obsession'

The Indian cricket team's official global supporters' group, The Bharat Army, has come up with a befitting reply to its compatriot Barmy Army's dig at Virat Kohli. The group from England took aim at the India captain and his wait for a 71st century as Kohli missed out on an opportunity to break his century drought when he was dismissed on 79 during the Cape Town Test against South Africa.

With Kohli falling 21 runs short, a lot of people showed their disappointment, calling it a heartbreak. However, Barmy Army took it a bit too far with their tweet. The tweet said, '71' followed by an hourglass emoji.

Bharat Army replied to the tweet in less than 24 hours, sharing a meme on an individual post of their own. In their tweet, Bharat Army highlighted England’s woes against Australia in the ongoing Ashes series, where Joe Root’s team is struggling and trailing 0-3.

England were drubbed 0-3 in the first three matches, with Australia winning in Gabba, MCG and Adelaide to retain the Ashes urn. The equation could have been 4-0 in favour of Australia but England held on to a thrilling draw with their last-wicket pair of James Anderson and Stuart Broad playing out the overs.

