Baroda may have lost the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to Tamil Nadu, but they would look back at the season as one that had plenty of positives. In the absence of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, they defied all odds to reach the final under the leadership of Kedar Devdhar. Devdhar himself was in decent form with the bat, and as were spinners Bhargav Bhatt and Kartik Kakade.

However, the biggest gain of the lot has to be the form of Vishnu Solanki, who played a couple of vital knocks in equally vital games. Against Haryana, with the team needing 15 to win off the final three balls, Solanki went 6, 4, 6 to seal an improbable win, while in the final, it was him who lifted Baroda from the depths of 36/6 and propelled them to 120.

Having said that, Solanki, who became a sensation on Twitter for playing an MS Dhoni-like helicopter shot against Haryana, brought out the stroke yet again against Tamil Nadu in the final. In the 19th over of the innings, as Baroda were eyeing a flourishing end, off the bowling of fast bowler Sonu Yadav, Solanki brought out the helicopter that cleared the fence. The ball was full and in the slot. And like Dhoni, Solanki whipped the ball with terrific bat speed sending the ball over the rope towards mid-wicket.

Immediately, Twitter was on fire seeing Solanki play the shot twice in three matches, with some users predicting the 28-year-old to attract some solid bids at the 2021 players' auction.

Solanki top scored for Baroda with 49 before getting run out in the final over of the innings. He creamed two sixes and one four and forged a solid 58-run partnership with Atit Sheth for the seventh wicket to give Baroda a semblance of hope.