Baroda continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad by 110 runs

Baroda continued their winning streak in the Vijay Hazare Trophy after beating Hyderabad by 110 runs in their Elite Group A match here on Wednesday, courtesy Kedar Devdhar's hundred and impressive show by the bowlers.

This is Baroda's third win on the trot after they had defeated Goa and Tripura.

Put into bat at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Baroda rode on Devdhar's stroke-filled 131 to post a competitive 316/7 on the board, and then bundled out the opposition for 206, with Babashafi Pathan (3/37) doing the bulk of the damage.

Devdhar was back among the runs as he tore apart the Hyderabad attack with his 139-ball innings, hammering 14 boundaries and two maximums.

He and Smit Patel (35) added 79 runs for the first wicket. But Patel perished after being caught by B Sandeep off right-arm medium pacer Ajay Dev Goud (2/68).

In-form Vishnu Solanki (15) also fell cheaply as Baroda slipped to 107/2.

Then, Devdhar found an able ally in Krunal Pandya (55 off 50 balls; 7x4, 1x6) as the duo steadied the innings, adding 98 runs for the third wicket.

But Hyderabad pegged Baroda back as they removed Krunal and Ninad Rathwa (0) in quick succession to leave them at 210/4.

A composed Devdhar took the onus on himself even as Abhimanyu Singh Rajput (20) and Kartik Kakade (22) played their parts to perfection. An unbeaten 16 off 7 balls by Atit Sheth propelled Baroda past the 310-run mark.

For Hyderabad, Goud and left-arm pacer CV Milind (2/74) grabbed two wickets each.

Hyderabad could not capitalise on a 75-run strong start given by openers Tanmay Agarwal (34) and Tilak Verma (47) and suffered a middle-order collapse.

Both the openers perished in quick succession as Hyderabad slipped to 83/2.

Baroda rattled Hyderabad by striking twice, first Ninad Rathwa ran out Himalaya Agarwal (17) and Babashafi Pathan then sent back Mickil Jaiswal (5).

B Sandeep (18) and T Ravi Teja (19) weren't able to convert their starts as Hyderabad found themselves reeling at 143/6. Hyderabad were eventually bundled out for 202.

Brief Scores:

Baroda 316/7 (Kedar Devdhar 131, Krunal Pandya 55; Ajay Dev Goud 2/68, CV Milind 2/74) beat Hyderabad 206 all out (Tilak Verma 47, Tanmay Agarwal 34; Babashafi Pathan 3/37, Lukman Meriwala 2/39) by 110 runs.

Gujarat 336/7 (Het Patel 114, Dhruv Raval 83; Rana Dutta 5/74, Manisankar Murasingh 1/68) beat Tripura 204 (Udiyan Bose 65, Hardik Patel 3/25, Ripal Patel 2/26) by 132 runs.

Goa 210 (Darshan Misal 56, Amit Verma 46; Veer Pratap Singh 4/29, Sumit Ruikar 2/24) lost to Chhattisgarh 213/2 (Rishabh Tiwari 91 not out, Harpreet Singh Bhatia 56; Amit Verma 2/34) by eight wickets.