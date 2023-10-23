Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 to start at 09:00 AM
Live

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 23, 2023 08:04 AM IST

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023. Match will start on 23 Oct 2023 at 09:00 AM
Venue : Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Baroda squad -
Abhimanyusingh Rajput, Bhanu Pania, Chintal Gandhi, Harsh Desai, Jyotsnil Singh, Shivalik Sharma, Atit Sheth, Jay Abhale, Krunal Pandya, Ninad Rathva, Amit Passi, Anant Bharwad, Vishnu Solanki, Dhruv Patel, Kartik Kakade, Lukman Meriwala, Mahesh Pithiya, Soyeb Sopariya
Hyderabad squad -
Aman Perala, Chandan Sahani, Rahul Buddhi, Rahul Singh Gahlaut, Tanmay Agarwal, Tilak Varma, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Radesh Chigullapalli, Chama Milind, CTL Rakshan, Elligaram Sanketh, G Aniketh Reddy, Shaunak Kulkarni

Baroda vs Hyderabad Live Score, Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 23 Oct 2023 08:04 AM
    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023

    Baroda vs Hyderabad Match Details
    Match 73 of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2023 between Baroda and Hyderabad to be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur at 09:00 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

Topics
Baroda Hyderabad Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023
