Battle within a battle: Morkel brothers set for sibling rivalry in India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8s clash

When India takes on South Africa in their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 opener on Sunday, all eyes will be on Morne Morkel and Albie Morkel. The Morkel brothers are legendary figures in cricket and represented South Africa during their playing days. Now, as coaches, they will be on opposite dugouts. Morne will represent India, and Albie will be in the South African dugout. Morne and Albie Morkel interact ahead of the India vs South Africa match in Ahmedabad. (X)

In a video shared by BCCI, the pair met at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ahead of the match. The camaraderie and brotherhood were visible as Albie combed Morne's hair before the interaction.

Albie, who is older than Morne, opened up about their childhood days, playing cricket in their backyard. "I remember most of the backyard games ended up either in arguments or tears. As you know in a backyard game, you are never out. As a bowler, the batsman is always out. So there were always arguments around that. I remember him crying a lot because he was the youngest. The older brothers just told him what to do," he said.

During his playing career, Albie was an all-rounder who bowled right-arm medium fast and batted left-handed. At an early age, he was compared to South African legend Lance Klusener and was known for his power-hitting abilities. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2019.

Meanwhile, Morne represented South Africa from 2006 to 2018 and was a right-arm pacer. In 2018, he became the fifth bowler to take 300 Test wickets for South Africa. He also represented the Proteas in 117 ODIs, 44 T20Is. He played his last international game in March 2018 vs Australia. He was also part of the Indian coaching setup during their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy and 2025 Asia Cup campaigns.