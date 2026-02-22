‘You mean I should make him play for Tilak Varma?’: Suryakumar Yadav laughs off Sanju Samson suggestion

Before the 2026 T20 World Cup began, Tilak Varma was expected to be one of India's star batters. But it hasn't gone according to plan, and he has struggled in this tournament. Speaking ahead of India's Super 8 opener vs South Africa, India captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about replacing Tilak, but he dismissed such suggestions right away. Suryakumar Yadav was asked about replacing Tilak Varma with Sanju Samson.

Speaking in the pre-match press conference, he said, "I mean I have told him, the team management has told him that he has to bat that way. If one wicket is down, then he is definitely, he can go and have his own game in the powerplay."

"But as soon as two wickets are down, then he has to take a little bit of backseat, get a partnership again, get to the 10th over and then we have enough firepower to continue and take on the bowling," the Indian skipper explained the rationale behind the approach although it wasn't exactly convincing."

Tilak Varma's strike rate in this tournament He has managed 106 runs in four innings, with a strike rate of 120.45, a contrast from his usual career strike rate of 141-plus. His poor form has been reflected in his boundary-hitting ability in the tournament, and he has managed only three sixes and 11 fours.

The India captain revealed that Tilak is not happy with himself due to his high standards. "Definitely I am sure he must not be happy with how he is batting right now, I am sure. He must be and he has practised a lot as well in the last 2-3 practice sessions. But I don't have any concern regarding him. He has been delivering for India at No. 3 really well and I am very confident that he will do it better," he said.

Laughing at suggestions to replace him, he continued, "You mean, I should make him (Samson) play for Tilak?"

"It's going well in powerplay. We're making 40-50 runs. That's normal cricket. Now we've played so well in bilaterals. It happens. We also have expectations from ourselves. Expectation to make 220, 240, 250.

"But wickets are a little different here. The four wickets we have played on so far were a little different and challenging. Off-spinners were not bowling earlier but are bowling now. So we have started preparation for that and hopefully we will tackle it as we start our Super 8 journey," he added.