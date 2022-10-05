Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said...': Moeen Ali gives massive update on England Test cricket return

'Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said...': Moeen Ali gives massive update on England Test cricket return

cricket
Published on Oct 05, 2022 06:38 PM IST

In what could be a massive update, England all-rounder Moeen Ali has confirmed if he would be returning to Test cricket or not.

Moeen Ali gave an update on his Test cricket return.(ANI)
ByHT Sports Desk

England all-rounder Moeen Ali retired from Test cricket in September last year, but recently in June he hinted at a possible return to the red-ball format. Now it looks like the veteran has reversed his decision and has explained that it's 'time to close the door on that side of' his career. Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Moeen revealed, "I've had an honest chat with Baz (McCullum) and I can't see myself being stuck in hotels for another month and playing to the best of my ability".

"Baz phoned me, we spoke at length and I said, 'Sorry, I'm done'. He understands, he knows the feeling. Test cricket is hard work. I'm 35 and something's got to give."

Also Read | 'Ice baths are overrated': Brett Lee's advice to injured Jasprit Bumrah

"I want to enjoy my cricket and it wouldn't be fair to reverse my decision and then struggle to give it my all. It's time to close the door on that side of my career. To play 64 tests for England has been a privilege and a dream fulfilled."

England's Test team face Pakistan in a three-match series in Rawalpindi, Multan and Karachi in December, but they will be without the 35-year-old, who made his Test debut in 2014 and registered 2914 runs in 64 Tests at an average of 28.29. He also bagged 195 Test wickets.

He captained the England team in their recent 4-3 series victory vs Pakistan in the seven-match series, in the absence of regular captain Jos Buttler. During the series, he registered 142 runs in seven fixtures, with a high score of 55*. Meanwhile, he could only register one wicket. The all-rounder will be aiming to build some momentum for the upcoming T20 World Cup, considering his crucial role within the T20I side's setup and tactics. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin in October, and will be held in Australia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Sports Desk

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more....view detail

Topics
england vs pakistan moeen ali england cricket team
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP