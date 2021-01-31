BBL: Mitchell Marsh lashes out at umpire after wrongly given out, gets fined $5,000 - WATCH

Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh was fined $5,000 after being charged with a Level 2 Offence under the Cricket Australia Code of Conduct, CA said in a statement on Sunday. The announcement came a day after the right-handed batsman showed angry dissent towards the umpire during the Big Bash League clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers.

The incident took place in the 13th over of Scorcher's innings when Marsh was deemed caught behind out in Sixers' Steve O' Keefe's over. The replays showed that the ball had not touched Marsh's bat as it went in wicketkeeper Joshua Philippe's hands.

After being given out, Marsh looked visibly angry and frustrated and slammed his bat on the crease. He then screamed at the umpire before walking off.

"Marsh was charged by match referee Bob Stratford under Article 2.8 of the Code of Conduct for showing dissent at an umpire's decision during a match. Marsh accepted the charge and proposed sanction of a $5,000 fine," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

Marsh accepted the punishment and said: "I accept the fine handed down to me, my reaction to the umpire's decision was unacceptable and not the example I want to be setting for any young cricketer. I have complete respect for the umpires and the job they do. I'll learn from this and look forward to Thursday night's match."