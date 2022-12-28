India squad for Women’s T20 World Cup, tri-series in South Africa announced; Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar return

The BCCI, on Wednesday, announced India's squads for the upcoming tri-series in South Africa and the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023, which will also be played in South Africa after the tri-series. The return of veteran pacer Shikha Pandey and all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was the highlight of both sides. Though BCCI mentioned Vastrakar's inclusion in the squads "is subject to fitness,” it is more or less certain that she will feature in the World Cup unless she breaks down during the tri-series preceding the World Cup.

Shikha's last appearance was back in October 2021 in a T20I against Australia following which she was mysteriously not considered for the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Harmanpreet Kaur along with her deputy Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma headline the batting department. The star-studded side announced for the World Cup also features Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh and Harleen Deol.

Richa, thanks to her latest exploits with the bat in the home series against Australia, will be the first-choice keeper with Yastika being the backup option.

All-rounders Devika Vaidya and left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani were rewarded for their performances in the five-match series against Australia and both will play in their first World Cup.

India will kick-off their campaign against Pakistan on February 12 at the showpiece event, following which they take on England, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland. All the teams have been pooled together in Group 2.

Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh will travel with the unit as reserves.

Meanwhile, the tri-series, which also features the West Indies, will begin on January 19.

India’s squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice-Captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk) Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey

Reserves: Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh

India’s squad for Tri-series: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Shushma Verma (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Sabbhineni Meghana, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey

