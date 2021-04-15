Home / Cricket / BCCI announces annual player contracts, three players retained in A+ contract list
BCCI announces annual player contracts, three players retained in A+ contract list

India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the A+ category list.
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 09:05 PM IST
Virat Kohli's Team India.(BCCI)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the period from October 2020 to September 2021.

As per a BCCI press release, the payment structures has been divided into four categories with Grade A+ contract earning players 7 crore, Grade A earning players 5 crore, Grade B earning players 3 crore, and Grade C earning players 1 crore for the aforementioned time period.

A total of 28 cricketers were awarded central contracts in four categories. India captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah were retained in the A+ category list.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were all placed under Grade A contract.

Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, pacers Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshar Kumar, and Shardul Thakur and opening batsman Mayank Agarwal were all placed under Grade B contract.

Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sudnar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj were all placed under Group C. Allrounder Kedar Jadhav was not awarded a central contract this time.

(With PTI inputs)

