BCCI announces cash rewards for Tokyo Olympics medal winners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday decided to celebrate India's most successful ever campaign at the Olympics by announcing cash rewards for all the medal winners at the Tokyo Games. the

In a tweet, BCCI secretary Jay Shah also announced that Neeraj Chopra, India's first-ever gold medal winner in athletics - he won gold in men's javelin throw event - will get ₹1 crore from the board. ₹50 lakh each will be given to silver medallists -- weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya.

"Our athletes have made the country proud by finishing on the podium at @Tokyo2020. The @BCCI acknowledges their stellar efforts and we are delighted to announce cash prizes for the medallists," Jay Shah tweeted.

Mirabai Chanu won India's first weightlifting medal at the Games and Ravi Dahiya became only the second wrestler from the country to win a silver after Sushil Kumar (2012).

The bronze medallists -- wrestler Bajrang Punia, boxer Lovlina Borgohain and shuttler P V Sindhu -- will get ₹25 lakh each.

Sindhu became the first Indian woman and the second athlete overall to win two Olympic medals. She had won silver five years ago at the Rio Olympics.

The men's hockey team which won its first Olympic medal in 41 years will get ₹1.25 crore. India beat Germany 5-4 to win their third bronze medal and take their overall medal tally in Olympics to 12.

India finished Tokyo 2020 with seven medals, making it their most successful campaign at the Games. India bettered their tally of six medals at the London Olympics in 2012.