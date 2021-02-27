BCCI announces India women's ODI and T20I squads for South Africa series
There was no place veteran pacer Shikha Pandey as BCCI announced T20I and ODI squads for the India women’s team for their upcoming home series against South Africa.
The five ODIs and three T20Is will mark the return of women’s cricket in India after a long gap due to Covid-19. The Indian women's cricket team last played cricket during the Women's T20 Challenge in November 2020 while their last international match was on March 8, 2020, when they faced Australia in the T20 World Cup final.
The series will begin with the ODIs on March 7 followed by the T20Is starting on March 20.
All matches are slated to be played in the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow due to bio-secure protocols.
“The series will comprise 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is and will be played at Lucknow’s Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana International Stadium,” BCCI said in a release.
Mithali Raj, expectedly was appointed as the leader of the ODI side while Harmanpreet Kaur was given charge of the T20I team.
Apart from Shikh Pandey, Ekta Bisht, Anuja Patil, Veda Krishnamurthy, Taniya Bhatia are the notable omissions from the squad.
C. Pratyusha, Yastika Bhatia, Ayushi Soni, Swetha Verma, Monica Patel, and Simran Dil Bahadur have earned their maiden call-ups.
India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), D. Hemalatha, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Swetha Verma (wicket-keeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, C. Prathyusha, Monica Patel
India Women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Nuzhat Parveen (wicket-keeper), Ayushi Soni, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, C. Prathyusha, Simran Dil Bahadur
